Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Noni Madueke places his shot into the bottom corner of the net to give Chelsea a lifeline as Aston Villa now lead 2-1 in the second half at Villa Park.
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
Morgan Rogers nutmegs Trevor Chalobah with a perfectly-placed shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Aston Villa over Chelsea at Villa Park.
Cucurella’s own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea
Aston Villa are off and running thanks to an own goal from Marc Cucurella to give the Villans an early 1-0 lead over Chelsea at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
Everton are officially safe from relegation following their narrow win over Brentford at Goodison Park in Matchweek 35.
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford
The Toffees take the lead thanks to Idrissa Gueye's powerful effort inside the box to make it 1-0 for Everton against Brentford at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Sheffield United's return to the Premier League is officially over as Newcastle came from behind to rout the Blades 5-1 at St. James' Park to guarantee relegation for Chris Wilder's side.
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Sheffield United's 5-1 loss to Newcastle, resulting in the Blades' relegation from the Premier League.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Rodrigo Muniz looked to have secured three points for Fulham before Jeffrey Schlupp unleashed a vicious strike from distance to give Crystal Palace a well-earned draw at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35
Goals from Hee-Chan Hwang and Toti Gomes proved to be the difference for Wolves in a closely-contested victory against Luton Town at the Molineux in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35
Burnley's fight against relegation took a step in the right direction in Matchweek 35 thanks to a late penalty against Manchester United to salvage a critical point at Old Trafford
Amdouni’s penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United
Andre Onana's rash challenge inside the box results in Zeki Amdouni converting from the penalty spot late in the second to salvage a point for Burnley against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
Craven Cottage goes silent after Jeffrey Schlupp's long-range effort ripples the back of the net to put Crystal Palace back on level terms against Fulham.