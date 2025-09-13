 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Erriyon Knighton
Erriyon Knighton suspended 4 years after appeals over positive drug test
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Notre Dame at Miami
What College Football games are on today? Week 3 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Erriyon Knighton
Erriyon Knighton suspended 4 years after appeals over positive drug test
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Notre Dame at Miami
What College Football games are on today? Week 3 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nottingham Forest sacking Nuno 'baffles me'

September 13, 2025 07:11 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Nottingham Forest replacing their manager Nuno Espirito Santo with Ange Postecoglou during the international break.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
nbc_pst_manchesterderby_250911.jpg
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
02:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
04:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
07:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
09:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
05:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
01:41
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_pl_guehi35m_250901.jpg
05:40
Reacting to Liverpool’s reported deal for Guehi
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool

Latest Clips

oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenworlds_250913.jpg
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
08:10
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_dls_matthewberry_250912.jpg
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_dls_floridafootball_250912.jpg
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_cyc_stage19highlights_250912.jpg
22:18
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 19
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
packersjerseywhitelove.jpg
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start