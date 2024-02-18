Watch Now
Glasner reportedly to replace Hodgson at Palace
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss manager Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace and his potential replacement at the club.
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Blades
Danny Welbeck slots home the loose ball in the box to give Brighton a 2-0 lead over 10-men Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Buonanotte puts Brighton ahead of Sheffield United
Following a scramble in the box, Facundo Buonanotte gets his effort across the goal line to put Brighton 1-0 in front of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Holgate sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
Sheffield United go down to 10 men following Mason Holgate's reckless challenge on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma early in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Ratcliffe ‘wasting no time’ at Manchester United
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of Manchester Untied and the moves he's making right away to change the club for the better.
Why Man United’s pursuit of Ashworth matters
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion about the positive changes Manchester United are making in terms of hiring new executives and reshaping the front office of the club.
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's impressive performance in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Guardiola frustrated with slow start v. Chelsea
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his main takeaways his side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Chelsea and Manchester City battled to a draw, injury-riddled Liverpool took down Brentford, and Arsenal routed Burnley at Turf Moor.
Gallagher ‘disappointed’ with draw v. Man City
Conor Gallagher shares his thoughts on Chelsea's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Chelsea set ‘new standard’ after draw v. Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's well-earned draw against Manchester City in a back-and-forth affair at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
Relive Chelsea and Manchester City's thrilling end-to-end showdown in Matchweek 25, where Chelsea struck first before Rodri rescued a point for City late in the second half at the Etihad.