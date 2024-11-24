Watch Now
Hutchinson blasts Ipswich Town level v. Man United
Ipswich Town are back on level terms against Manchester United thanks to Omari Hutchinson's deflected effort right before the stroke of halftime.
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
The Ruben Amorim era is off to a flying start as Marcus Rashford tucks away Manchester United's opener against Ipswich Town in less than two minutes at Portman Road.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Liverpool MWK 12
Relive Liverpool's dramatic five-goal battle against Southampton, where Mohamed Salah's brace proved to be the difference as the Reds open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.
Liverpool show ‘winning mentality’ v. Southampton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's to go eight points clear at the top of the table.
Leicester City sacking Cooper seems ‘premature’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Leicester City sacking manager Steve Cooper after just 12 Premier League matches in charge.
Salah’s penalty gives Liverpool 3-2 lead v. Saints
Yukinari Sugawara's handball results in a penalty, where Mohamed Salah completes his brace to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead over Southampton late in the second half at St. Mary's.
Salah nets Liverpool’s equalizer to make it 2-2
A moment of madness from Alex McCarthy allows Mohamed Salah to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 in the second half at St. Mary's.
Fernandes gives Southampton lead over Liverpool
St. Mary's is rocking as Mateus Fernandes finishes off the Southampton counter attack in style to give the Saints a shock 2-1 lead over Liverpool.
Armstrong brings Southampton level v. Liverpool
Adam Armstrong's penalty is saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, but he gets his own rebound to tuck away Southampton's equalizer against Liverpool at St. Mary's.
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
A comedy of errors from the Saints results in Dominik Szoboszlai slotting home Liverpool's opener at St. Mary's.
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux preview Manchester United's Matchweek 12 showdown against Ipswich Town, where Ruben Amorim will manage the Red Devils for the first time.
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding the on-going investigation into Premier League referee David Coote's comments and potential violations stemming from viral social media videos.