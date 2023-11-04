Watch Now
Onana feels 'more confident' after win v. Fulham
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana speaks with Joe Prince-Wright following the Red Devils' win over Fulham and explains why he's feeling more confident in his level of play after the win.
Forest win tactical battle v. Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Nottingham Forest's impressive win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Villa MWK 11
Aston Villa blow their chance at moving up to third in the table after falling 2-0 to Nottingham Forest at City Ground.
Mangala doubles Forest’s lead v. Aston Villa
Orel Mangala's long-range effort is saved by Emiliano Martinez, but bounces backwards across the goal line to give Nottingham Forest a 2-0 lead over Aston Villa at City Ground.
Aina fires Forest 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
A wonder strike from Ola Aina is enough to get past Emiliano Martínez and gives Nottingham Forest a shock 1-0 lead early in the first half against Aston Villa at City Ground.
Arsenal, Tottenham among top suitors for Toney
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Ivan Toney's future at Brentford as the end of his suspension nears, and lists possible landing spots for the English striker.
Assessing Newcastle’s options to replace Tonali
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down Newcastle United's January transfer window wish list to replace the suspended Sandro Tonali in the Magpies' midfield.
VAR ‘unacceptable’ in Newcastle’s win over Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding VAR's place in the Premier League following another high-profile incident at St. James' Park between Newcastle and Arsenal.
PL Update: Newcastle outmuscle Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday in the Premier League, where Newcastle outlasted Arsenal, Man United salvaged three points against Fulham, and Brentford upset West Ham.
Ten Hag happy with response from players v. Fulham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his major takeaway from his side's narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Arteta: VAR is a ‘disgrace, it’s embarrassing’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta goes scorched Earth on VAR's officiating in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Howe explains significance of win over Arsenal
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's controversial 1-0 win over Arsenal at St. James' Park.