Watch Now
Ornstein: Al-Ittihad 'will continue' Salah pursuit
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down the latest news regarding Mohamed Salah's future with Liverpool as reports linking the striker to Saudi clubs continue.
Up Next
Glazers reportedly take Man Utd ‘off the market’
Glazers reportedly take Man Utd 'off the market'
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the reports of the Glazer family electing to take Manchester United off the market and not sell the club.
Can Liverpool keep pace with Manchester City?
Can Liverpool keep pace with Manchester City?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Liverpool's chances to compete with Mnchester City for the Premier League title. and gauge where Aston Villa rank among England's elite clubs.
Cooper recaps ‘massive’ result over Chelsea
Cooper recaps 'massive' result over Chelsea
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper shares his thoughts on his team's spirited performance against Chelsea to secure three points at Stamford Bridge.
Postecoglou: Tottenham ‘stayed calm’ v. Burnley
Postecoglou: Tottenham 'stayed calm' v. Burnley
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou explains how his side overcame early struggles to comeback and beat Burnley at Turf Moor.
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea’s loss to Forest
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea's loss to Forest
Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for Chelsea in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.
Son credits teammates for hat-trick v. Burnley
Son credits teammates for hat-trick v. Burnley
Heung-min Son analyzes his hat-trick against Burnley and praises his Tottenham teammates for putting him in positions to have success.
Haaland after hat-trick v. Fulham: ‘I’m back!’
Haaland after hat-trick v. Fulham: 'I'm back!'
Erling Haaland recaps Manchester City's dominant 5-1 win over Fulham and shares his thoughts on scoring a hat-trick.
Howe laments Newcastle United’s loss to Brighton
Howe laments Newcastle United's loss to Brighton
Eddiw Howe shares his thoughts on Newcastle United's 3-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex.
De Zerbi praises Ferguson’s hat-trick v. Newcastle
De Zerbi praises Ferguson's hat-trick v. Newcastle
Roberto De Zerbi reflects on Brighton's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United and discusses Evan Ferguson's hat-trick performance.
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, including a break down of Evan Ferguson's magnificent performance against Newcastle United.
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
Relive Brentford's four-goal thriller against Bournemouth, where both sides share the spoils at the Gtech Community Stadium.