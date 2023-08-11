Watch Now
Ornstein: Caicedo transfer saga is 'extraordinary'
David Ornstein joins the desk to detail the latest news regarding Moises Caicedo's future, and whether or not the Brighton midfielder will end up with Liverpool or Chelsea.
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
It didn't take long for Erling Haaland to find the scoresheet in the new Premier League season, putting Manchester City ahead 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley
Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones of Dude Perfect join Rebecca Lowe to detail the decision to invest in Burnley and why they're excited for the Clarets' future.
Watt ‘excited’ for Burnley’s Premier League return
Former NFL All-Pro defensive lineman and current Burnley minority owner J.J. Watt joins the set to share his thoughts on the Clarets' return to the Premier League.
Ornstein details Kane’s reported deal to Bayern
David Ornstein joins the desk to explain how Harry Kane's reported transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham came to fruition.
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
The 2 Robbies assess the challenges facing Sean Dyche and Everton after the Toffees barely survived their race against relegation last season.
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
The 2 Robbies unpack what to expect from Manchester City as the reigning treble winners aim for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
The 2 Robbies debate which team faces a more difficult rebuilding process in the wake of Tottenham and Chelsea's struggles last season.
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
The 2 Robbies chat about the teams outside the traditional "Big Six" that they are most excited to watch during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?
The 2 Robbies share their expectations for Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United as they attempt to stick in the top flight during the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Are West Ham setting Moyes up to fail this season?
The 2 Robbies are concerned for West Ham and David Moyes' future this season despite the Hammers' famous UEFA Conference League triumph in June.
Who can challenge Man City for 2023-24 PL title?
The 2 Robbies analyze the clubs best positioned to challenge Manchester City's dominance atop the Premier League and deny Pep Guardiola's squad a historic four-peat.
Chelsea, Liverpool clash with early point to prove
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the marquee fixture of the Premier League's opening weekend, as Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns at Stamford Bridge after summer rebuilds for both clubs.