 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins 7th reindeer, moves up World Cup podiums list
Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day Four
Homa travels to South Africa, brings home a trophy
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_elangagoalnf_231112.jpg
Elanga stuns West Ham with equalizer for Forest
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_231112.jpg
Salah heads Liverpool 2-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_awoniyigoalnf_231112.jpg
Awoniyi slots home Forest’s equalizer v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins 7th reindeer, moves up World Cup podiums list
Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day Four
Homa travels to South Africa, brings home a trophy
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_elangagoalnf_231112.jpg
Elanga stuns West Ham with equalizer for Forest
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_231112.jpg
Salah heads Liverpool 2-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_awoniyigoalnf_231112.jpg
Awoniyi slots home Forest’s equalizer v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Ornstein: Man United finalizing sale to Ratcliffe

November 12, 2023 09:17 AM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news on Manchester United's reported sale of a 25 percent stake of the club to Sir James Ratcliffe.
Up Next
nbc_pl_elangagoalnf_231112.jpg
1:23
Elanga stuns West Ham with equalizer for Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_231112.jpg
1:48
Salah heads Liverpool 2-0 in front of Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_awoniyigoalnf_231112.jpg
1:07
Awoniyi slots home Forest’s equalizer v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvsful_mcgingoal_231112.jpg
1:49
McGinn rockets Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahgoal_231112.jpg
1:24
Salah guides in Liverpool’s opener v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvsful_robinsongoal_231112.jpg
1:21
Robinson’s own goal Aston Villa lead over Fulham
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(55).png
1:14
Paqueta fires West Ham in front of Forest
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(54).png
2:47
PL to suspend loan moves from associated clubs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_231112.jpg
1:34
Adingra weaves through Blades to make it 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmer_231112.jpg
5:31
Earle: Palmer is the ‘go-to player for Chelsea’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_oneil_231111_1920x1080_2281660483527.jpg
3:50
O’Neil: Win v. Spurs ‘most proud I’ve been’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_dyche_231111_1920x1080_2281659459620.jpg
2:56
Dyche assesses Everton’s performance v. Palace
Now Playing