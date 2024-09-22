Watch Now
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on his side's dramatic 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad in Matchweek 5.
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
The Robbies recap their fantastic weekend on location in Chicago for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest along with all the action from Matchweek 5.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manchester City after going down to 10-men at the Etihad.
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dramatic draw against 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad to wrap up Matchweek 5.
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Arsenal MWK 5
The Matchweek 5 blockbuster between Manchester City and Arsenal lived up to the hype as John Stones' heroics were enough to salvage a point for Manchester City against a 10-man Gunners side at the Etihad.
Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City
Manchester City finally get their equalizer as John Stones wins the battle for the loose ball inside the box to get Manchester City level at 2-2 against Arsenal at the Etihad.
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Just moments after taking a 2-1 lead, Arsenal go down to 10 men against Manchester City after Leandro Trossard picks up his second yellow card of the first half right on the stroke of halftime.
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
For the second week in a row, Gabriel Magalhaes scores on a corner kick thanks to another perfectly-executed set piece from the Gunners to give his side a 2-1 lead over Arsenal at the Etihad.
Calafiori’s stunner puts Arsenal level v. Man City
Riccardo Calafiori opens his Arsenal scoring tally with an absolute peach of a goal to put the Gunners back on level terms against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Haaland nets Manchester City’s opener v. Arsenal
Erling Haaland registers his 10th goal of the season with a tidy finish past David Raya to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead against Arsenal at the Etihad.
USWNT’s Naeher reflects on winning Olympic gold
USWNT and Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher talks with Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe about the Paris Olympics, Chicago sports culture, and the 2027 Women's World Cup during the Premier League Fan Fest in Chicago.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
Relive the four-goal thriller at the Amex, where Nottingham Forest finished with 10 men following Morgan Gibbs-White's red card, which also resulted in the dismissal of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Fabian Hurzeler.