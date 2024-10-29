Watch Now
Schmeichel surprised by timing of ten Hag firing
Peter Schmeichel joins Kelly & Wrighty to offer his perspective on Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag following a 2-1 loss to West Ham in Matchweek 9.
Chelsea’s tactics on display v. Newcastle
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Newcastle in Matchweek 9, and explain how the Blues' style of play has created fits for their opposition this season.
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
Leon Osman and Karen Carney examine how Liverpool came back firing against Arsenal in the second half of their Matchweek 9 fixture to force a draw at the Emirates.
Analyzing ten Hag’s tenure at Man United
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Karen Carney run through Manchester United's statistics during Erik ten Hag's tenure at the club following his dismissal on Monday.
Most shocking misses in Premier League history
Relive some of the most shocking, head-scratching, and downright silly misses on goal in Premier League history.
‘Nobody saw’ Palmer’s emergence at Chelsea coming
The Kelly & Wrighty crew discuss Chelsea's impressive win over Newcastle in Matchweek 9, where Cole Palmer has quickly become an irreplaceable player for the Blues.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 9
Look back on the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 9.
What’s next for Man United after firing ten Hag?
Joe Prince-Wright reacts to Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag as manager and discusses the club's next steps as Ruud van Nistelrooy takes over as interim manager.
Ten Hag’s Man United is full of ‘question marks’
Robbie Earle sounds off on the state of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag following their loss to West Ham United.
Smith Rowe a ‘top midfield talent'; Beto shines
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their underappreciated performers of Matchweek 9, where both players came from the same fixture of Everton v. Fulham.
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool battle to draw
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe look back on an action-packed Sunday in Matchweek 9, where Arsenal and Liverpool drew 2-2, Chelsea outlasted Newcastle, and West Ham stunned Manchester United.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 9 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.