 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adley Rutschman
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Mets acquire Trevor Gott from Mariners, who also unload Chris Flexen’s contract
Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adley Rutschman
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Mets acquire Trevor Gott from Mariners, who also unload Chris Flexen’s contract
Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL Matchday 32 highlights: Arsenal-Watford

April 2, 2016 05:48 PM
Arsenal looked to keep their slim title hopes alive with a win over Watford in their Round 32 Premier League match.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
4:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20savesofseason_230602.jpg
4:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtots_230601.jpg
16:26
Data-driven PL 2022-23 Team of the Season
Now Playing