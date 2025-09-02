 Skip navigation
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Darlington jumbles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
SX 2025 Rd 10 Birmingham Christian Craig somber.JPG
Christian Craig announces departure from Star Racing Yamaha one year early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_csu_mvppicks_250902.jpg
MVP prediction: Can Ravens’ Jackson ‘win big game’
lamar_2.jpg
NFL Super Bowl picks: Ravens have what it takes

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet

September 2, 2025 12:21 PM
Enjoy the sights and sounds from a feisty affair at Anfield in Liverpool's dramatic win against Arsenal in Matchweek 3.

nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
02:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
04:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
09:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
05:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
01:41
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_pl_guehi35m_250901.jpg
05:40
Reacting to Liverpool’s reported deal for Guehi
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3

nbc_csu_mvppicks_250902.jpg
02:37
MVP prediction: Can Ravens’ Jackson ‘win big game’
lamar_2.jpg
02:04
NFL Super Bowl picks: Ravens have what it takes
joeburrow.jpg
02:50
CIN, SF favored to return to playoffs in 2025
lamar.jpg
02:04
AFC Playoff predictions: Can Ravens get over hump?
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffbrackets_250802.jpg
03:56
NFC Playoff Bracket: Can Detroit Lions make a run?
penix.jpg
01:35
Falcons as home underdog is a strong play
spencer_rattler.jpg
01:59
Target Rattler TDs or rushing yards in Week 1
nbc_roto_giantscommanders_250902.jpg
01:45
Bet on Giants’ Nabers, Wilson against Commanders
aidan_hutchinson.jpg
05:52
Most surprising NFL Futures Odds and picks
nbc_dps_tcuvsnc_250902__704502.jpg
03:13
Belichick, UNC were ‘woefully unprepared’ vs. TCU
nbc_dps_archmanning_250902.jpg
04:07
Griffin III: Arch Manning struggled, looked off
nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
01:39
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
01:42
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
04:03
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’
nbc_pft_hurts_250902.jpg
04:56
Why Hurts must take an active role with new OC
nbc_pft_deronbland_250902.jpg
02:07
Bland agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys
micahparsons.jpg
05:34
LaFleur: Parsons keeps people up at night
nbc_pft_dak_250902.jpg
11:14
Dak is not ‘completely surprised’ by Parsons trade
nbc_pft_playersarehuman_250902.jpg
03:06
Trades are reminders NFL players are human beings
nbc_pft_parsonsback_250902.jpg
11:18
Parsons provides update on his back
nbc_pft_tradepackersvcowboys_250902.jpg
06:04
What Parsons trade indicates for Packers, Cowboys
nbc_pft_parsonsworkinghard_250902.jpg
08:48
Parsons ready to prove GB made ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250902.jpg
04:19
Manning will ‘bounce back’
nbc_pft_belichicklossenjoy_250902.jpg
09:59
Belichick reflects on ‘self-inflicted wounds’
nbc_pft_belichicklosedebut_250902.jpg
18:18
Belichick needs a ‘Tom Brady’ at UNC
nbc_wnba_topplays_250902.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
09:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
09:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
nbc_wnba_topplays_250901.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics