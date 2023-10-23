Watch Now
PL RAW: Salah & Liverpool paint Merseyside red
Soak in the sights and sounds from Anfield, where Mohamed Salah's late brace lifted Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Everton in the 244th Merseyside derby.
Gallagher hopes to inspire ‘fighting spirit’
Conor Gallagher reflects on wearing the captain's armband for Chelsea in their 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Arsenal.
Trossard happy with impact role off Arsenal bench
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard spoke with Pro Soccer Talk's Joe Prince-Wright about his late goal that snatched 2-2 draw against Chelsea.
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
Rebecca Lowe answers Phil Neville's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 9, including her thoughts on the Merseyside Derby, managers on the hot seat, and her thoughts on Sir Bobby Charlton's passing.
PL Update: Villa make a statement against West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard analyze Aston Villa's resounding 4-1 victory over West Ham United at Villa Park in Matchweek 9.
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard preview Tottenham's Matchweek 9 fixture against Fulham and debate if Spurs are ready to compete for trophies this season.
Ward-Prowse explains loss to Aston Villa
James Ward-Prowse speaks to the media following West Ham United's 4-1 loss to Aston Villa in Matchweek 9.
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year
Ollie Watkins joins Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard to recap Aston Villa's 4-1 win over West Ham United, and explain why his side is ready to take the next step this season.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Something special is brewing at Villa Park as Aston Villa continue their hot run of form with an impressive 4-1 win over West Ham United.
Aston Villa has ‘something special’ happening
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's dominant 4-1 victory over West Ham United at Villa Park.
Bailey’s splendid finish makes it 4-1 for Villa
The final whistle can't come soon enough for the Hammers as Leon Bailey gives Aston Villa a commanding 4-1 lead at Villa Park with a splendid finish.
Watkins blasts Villa 3-1 in front of West Ham
Ollie Watkins makes some space for himself and unleashes a thunderous shot past Alphonse Areola to give Aston Villa a 3-1 lead over West Ham United.