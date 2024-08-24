 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 - Practice
Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025
MX 2024 Rd 07 Spring Creek Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton sweeps Ironman in 450s; Tom Vialle wins first 250 National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech upset Florida State
Aidan Birr makes 44-yard field goal as time expires and Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State

Top Clips

nbc_smx_vialleintv_240824.jpg
Vialle scores elusive 250MX overall win at Ironman
nbc_cyc_btp_240824.jpg
Roglic cuts into O’Connor’s Vuelta lead in Stage 8
nbc_cyc_vueltastage8_240824.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 8

View All Scores

Watch Now

PL Update: Arsenal outclass Aston Villa

August 24, 2024 04:15 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Brighton stole three points against Man United, Man City outmuscled Ipswich Town, and Arsenal outlasted Aston Villa.
Up Next
nbc_pl_trossardintv_240824.jpg
3:26
Trossard: Raya ‘kept us in the game’ v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlarspostgamev2_240824.jpg
1:54
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rayaintv_240824.jpg
2:29
Raya: Arsenal ‘worked together’ to defeat Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlars_240824.jpg
9:31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240824.jpg
1:36
Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead against Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240824.jpg
1:41
Trossard nets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullei_extendedhl_240824.jpg
9:28
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandhattrick_240824.jpg
1:31
Haaland’s hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcips_240824.jpg
10:40
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totevehl_240824.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Everton Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sounfhl_240824.jpg
9:30
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whamvcp_240824.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Now Playing