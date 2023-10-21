 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL suspends Flames’ Rasmus Andersson 4 games for charging
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly qualifies for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michsttomizzoint_231021.jpg
Izzo likes balance, team chemistry ahead of season
nbc_cfb_michlovelandtd2_231021.jpg
Loveland scores second TD of game vs. Spartans
nbc_cfb_michlovelandtd_231021.jpg
McCarthy throws strike to Loveland for TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL suspends Flames’ Rasmus Andersson 4 games for charging
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly qualifies for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michsttomizzoint_231021.jpg
Izzo likes balance, team chemistry ahead of season
nbc_cfb_michlovelandtd2_231021.jpg
Loveland scores second TD of game vs. Spartans
nbc_cfb_michlovelandtd_231021.jpg
McCarthy throws strike to Loveland for TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

PL Update: Arsenal rally for draw v. Chelsea

October 21, 2023 05:57 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday where Liverpool outmuscled Everton, Arsenal earned a point against Chelsea, and Man United won in honor of the late Sir Bobby Charlton.
Up Next
nbc_pl_maguireintv_231021.jpg
3:13
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton’s death
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shumupostgame_231021.jpg
3:02
Man United ‘nowhere near’ contention despite win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shumuhl_231021.jpg
9:19
Extended HLs: Sheffield Utd v. Man Utd Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
1:27
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
1:12
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shugoal1_231021.jpg
3:23
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_231021.jpg
3:45
Guardiola details significance of win v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tunnelsilence_231021.jpg
2:54
Man United, Blades pay respect to Charlton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_heckintenhag_231021.jpg
1:27
Ten Hag, Heckingbottom honor Charlton’s legacy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_231021.jpg
2:01
Rice: Arsenal showed ‘character’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chearshl_231021.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenklopp_231021.jpg
3:47
Klopp reflects on ‘emotional’ Merseyside Derby
Now Playing