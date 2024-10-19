 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: South Point 400
What drivers said after 2024 Las Vegas NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
Joey Logano wins at Las Vegas, vaults from out of NASCAR playoffs into championship four
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Watch Now

PL Update: Bournemouth upset Arsenal

October 19, 2024 03:45 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday that saw Bournemouth defeat Arsenal, Manchester United come from behind to beat Brentford, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_earleua_241020.jpg
3:02
Jones ‘deserves a little run’ in Liverpool’s team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoesperformers_241020.jpg
1:16
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_241020.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Now Playing
GettyImages-2179790936_copy.jpg
5:01
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_241020.jpg
2:25
Slot: Chelsea have given us ‘hardest’ test so far
Now Playing
nbc_pl_parteyjpwintv_241020.jpg
4:13
Partey: Arsenal ‘have to stick together’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pluupdate_241020.jpg
4:37
PL Update: Liverpool edge past Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_curtisjonesintv_241020.jpg
2:14
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvchehl_241020.jpg
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 8
Now Playing
nbc_pl_llivvchepostgamereax_241020.jpg
1:27
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoaljones_241020.jpg
1:39
Jones gives Liverpool 2-1 lead over Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoaljackson_241020.jpg
2:26
Jackson equalizes for Chelsea against Liverpool
Now Playing