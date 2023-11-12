Watch Now
PL Update: Chelsea, City produce instant classic
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock recap a chaotic Sunday in the Premier League, where Chelsea and Manchester City engaged in an eight-goal thriller, Liverpool silenced Brentford, and more.
How Wolves exposed Spurs’ defensive liabilities
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock hit the tactics board to analyze the spacing, passing, and method Wolves used to cut through Tottenham's defense in their dramatic win over Spurs in Matchweek 12.
Pochettino: Palmer is a ‘playmaker’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recaps Chelsea's draw against Manchester City and shares his thoughts on Cole Palmer's individual performance during the match.
Sterling, Palmer recap Chelsea’s draw v. Man City
Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer reflect on Chelsea's 4-4 draw against Manchester City and discuss what it was like to play against their former team.
Emery pleased with Villa’s control against Fulham
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts to his side's comfortable 3-1 win over Fulham at Villa Park in Matchweek 12.
Klopp praises Nunez’s work rate v. Brentford
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield in Matchweek 12.
Rodri ‘exhausted’ after City’s 4-4 draw v. Chelsea
Rodri tries to make sense of a thrilling eight-goal affair at Stamford Bridge, where Man City and Chelsea shared the points in Matchweek 12.
Moyes ‘thrilled’ to hear final whistle v. Forest
West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at London Stadium in Matchweek 12.
Guardiola: Chelsea ‘are a fantastic team’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on his side's 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 12.
Lowe Down: Man City ‘are gonna run away’ with PL
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Stephen Warnock's biggest questions from Matchweek 12, including her thoughts on Manchester City's chances to win the title again, managerial hot seats, Man United, and more.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 12
Relive the match of the season so far as Chelsea and Manchester City battle to the final whistle in an instant classic at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 12.