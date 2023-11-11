 Skip navigation
Michigan v Penn State
Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win
laila-edwards.jpg
Laila Edwards is first Black woman to play for U.S. national hockey team
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Three
Noren keeps lead in Bermuda as Villegas one back

nbc_cfb_purduecardtd_231111.jpg
Card converts fourth-down TD to extend Purdue lead
nbc_cfb_purduetracytd_231111.jpg
Tracy Jr. injects life into Purdue offense with TD
nbc_cfb_purduesheffieldtd_231111.jpg
Purdue’s Sheffield grabs 24-yard TD amid contact

Michigan v Penn State
Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win
laila-edwards.jpg
Laila Edwards is first Black woman to play for U.S. national hockey team
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Three
Noren keeps lead in Bermuda as Villegas one back

nbc_cfb_purduecardtd_231111.jpg
Card converts fourth-down TD to extend Purdue lead
nbc_cfb_purduetracytd_231111.jpg
Tracy Jr. injects life into Purdue offense with TD
nbc_cfb_purduesheffieldtd_231111.jpg
Purdue’s Sheffield grabs 24-yard TD amid contact

PL Update: Cherries stifle Magpies

November 11, 2023 03:21 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock look back on an upset-riddle Saturday in the Premier League, where the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace fell at the hands of bottom of the table clubs.
nbc_pl_turnstile_oneil_231111_1920x1080_2281660483527.jpg
3:50
O’Neil: Win v. Spurs ‘most proud I’ve been’
nbc_pl_turnstile_dyche_231111_1920x1080_2281659459620.jpg
2:56
Dyche assesses Everton’s performance v. Palace
nbc_pl_turnstile_arteta_231111_1920x1080_2281657923567.jpg
2:48
Arteta: Arsenal ‘are a real threat’
solanke_copy.jpg
1:24
Solanke believes Cherries can turn season around
nbc_pl_bounew_postgameanalysis_v2_231111.jpg
0:56
Earle: Newcastle ‘didn’t show up’ v. Bournemouth
pl_birthday.jpg
1:20
PL fans surprise Lowe with birthday messages
nbc_pl_chelseavsmancity_preview_231111.jpg
1:26
Is Man City on upset alert against Chelsea?
nbc_pl_bouvsnew_extendedhl_231111_1920x1080_2281655875602__925953.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle MWK 12
nbc_pl_bounew_solankegoal2_231111.jpg
1:56
Solanke doubles Bournemouth’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_bouvsnew_solankegoal_231111.jpg
1:24
Solanke stuns Newcastle as Cherries take 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsvsbur_extendedhl_231111.jpg
15:12
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Burnley Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_palaceevertonehl_231111.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 12
