PL Update: Liverpool edge past Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Sunday's slate of action including Manchester City's close call against Wolves and Liverpool's exhilarating win over Chelsea.
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to dissect how Curtis Jones was able to get so open inside the Chelsea box to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Liverpool v. Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's future at the end of the season, and more.
Slot: Chelsea have given us ‘hardest’ test so far
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts on his side's narrow 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
Curtis Jones speaks to the media following Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 8
Liverpool return to the top of the table following an entertaining back-and-forth battle against Chelsea, where the Reds outlasted the Blues in a 2-1 victory at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's nail-biting 2-1 win over Chelsea in an entertaining battle at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Jones gives Liverpool 2-1 lead over Chelsea
Mohamed Salah's exquisite cross finds a wide open Curtis Jones inside the box, who takes a touch before slotting home Liverpool's go-ahead goal against Chelsea at Anfield.
Jackson equalizes for Chelsea against Liverpool
Following a VAR review, Chelsea get back on level terms thanks to Nicolas Jackson's well-timed run and finish just minutes into the second half at Anfield.
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea
Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Wolves at the Molineux.
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
John Stones reacts to his match-winning goal for Manchester City in the 95th-minute against Wolves in Matchweek 8.