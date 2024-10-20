 Skip navigation
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
nbc_pl_tactics_241020.jpg
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
GettyImages-2179790936_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
nbc_pl_tactics_241020.jpg
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
GettyImages-2179790936_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Watch Now

PL Update: Liverpool edge past Chelsea

October 20, 2024 02:35 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Sunday's slate of action including Manchester City's close call against Wolves and Liverpool's exhilarating win over Chelsea.
nbc_pl_tactics_241020.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
GettyImages-2179790936_copy.jpg
5:01
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_slotintv_241020.jpg
2:25
Slot: Chelsea have given us ‘hardest’ test so far
nbc_pl_curtisjonesintv_241020.jpg
2:14
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livvchehl_241020.jpg
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_llivvchepostgamereax_241020.jpg
1:27
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win
nbc_pl_livgoaljones_241020.jpg
1:39
Jones gives Liverpool 2-1 lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoaljackson_241020.jpg
2:26
Jackson equalizes for Chelsea against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoalsalah_241020.jpg
2:58
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_peppostgameintv_241020.jpg
2:36
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
nbc_pl_stonespostgameintv_241020.jpg
1:33
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
nbc_pl_wolvmchl_241020.jpg
12:23
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 8
