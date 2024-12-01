Watch Now
PL Update: Liverpool upend Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool dominated Manchester City, Chelsea took care of business against Aston Villa, and Manchester United routed Everton.
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
Robbie Earle explains why Amad Diallo is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive showing for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Everton in Macthweek 13.
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
Robbie Mustoe explains why Kevin Schade is his underappreciated performer of the week following his hat-trick for Brentford in a 4-1 win over Leicester City in Matchweek 13.
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to analyze how Liverpool and Manchester City utilized the long-ball strategy rather than focus on a slow, possession-based build up.
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 13, including her thoughts on the dire state of Manchester City, Arsenal's and Chelsea's title hopes, and more.
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe preview Arsenal's upcoming showdown against Manchester United, the first real challenge for new manager Ruben Amorim.
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe examine the job Pep Guardiola has on his hands as Manchester City's slide continues following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool.
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 13.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 13 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Slot reflects on ‘perfect’ win over Man City
Liverpool manager Arne Slot praises his team's performance in a dominant 2-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield.
Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion about Liverpool's impressive win over Manchester City and the state of Pep Guardiola's side as their winless streak stretches to seven matches.
Salah, van Dijk reflect on ‘special’ win v. City
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk react to their side's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield.