Top News

NCAA Football: Purdue at Michigan State
Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons
ATHLETICS-MON-AWARDS
Sifan Hassan, Letsile Tebogo win World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_diallo_241210.jpg
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
nbc_pl_2robbies_schade_241201.jpg
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
nbc_pl_tacticsgalaxy_241201.jpg
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Purdue at Michigan State
Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons
ATHLETICS-MON-AWARDS
Sifan Hassan, Letsile Tebogo win World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin has puncture wound, severe muscle trauma after Killington Cup crash

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_diallo_241210.jpg
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
nbc_pl_2robbies_schade_241201.jpg
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
nbc_pl_tacticsgalaxy_241201.jpg
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense

Watch Now

PL Update: Liverpool upend Man City

December 1, 2024 02:10 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool dominated Manchester City, Chelsea took care of business against Aston Villa, and Manchester United routed Everton.
nbc_pl_2robbies_diallo_241210.jpg
3:16
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
nbc_pl_2robbies_schade_241201.jpg
1:04
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
nbc_pl_tacticsgalaxy_241201.jpg
4:47
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense
nbc_pl_lowedown_241201.jpg
4:11
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
2:01
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
2:59
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
5:19
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_241201.jpg
14:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_slotintv_241201.jpg
4:18
Slot reflects on ‘perfect’ win over Man City
nbc_pl_livmcpostmatch_241201.jpg
6:52
Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_241201.jpg
3:43
Salah, van Dijk reflect on ‘special’ win v. City
nbc_pl_livmc_241201.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 13
