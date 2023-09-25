Watch Now
Postecoglou providing the spark for Tottenham
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Ange Postecoglou's influence at Tottenham and how the team has embraced a new style of play at the club.
Tottenham showed personality against Arsenal
Leon Osman and Jermaine Defoe review Arsenal and Tottenham's 2-2 draw in the North London derby, and discuss how brave Spurs played at the Emirates.
How Everton’s tactics stifled Brentford
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Everton's impressive performance in a 3-1 win over Brentford in Matchweek 6.
Blades made ‘naïve mistakes’ v. Newcastle
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior break down the miscues and errors that plagued Sheffield United in a 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Wright: Chelsea players ‘losing confidence’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri break down the biggest problems facing Chelsea after yet another loss over the weekend.
Sheffield United already in PL relegation battle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri examine the relegation battle that's already brewing between the newly-promoted sides from the Championship.
Man City ‘feel unbeatable’ after perfect start
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season and explain why its so difficult to see them losing any time soon.
Worrying signs for Arsenal after Tottenham draw
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri analyze Arsenal's performance against Tottenham and share their concerns about the Gunners' attack.
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's status as Premier League title contenders following a 3-1 win over West Ham United over the weekend, and an overall strong start to the season.
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap 10-men Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the club's ability to recruit players at an elite level.
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine the current state of Chelsea following a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and debate over the team's uncertain future under Mauricio Pochettino.
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Mikel Arteta's decision to supplant Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper and recap this past weekend's North London derby against Tottenham.