Top News

2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP
nbc_berry_qblovehate_v2_231005.jpg
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
nbc_berry_tnf_231005.jpg
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8

October 5, 2023 02:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 8 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
10:39
All eyes on titanic Arsenal v. Man City showdown
nbc_pst_totlivreplayed_231005.jpg
10:13
Should Tottenham v. Liverpool be replayed?
nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
5:43
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
20:05
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
14:49
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_231003.jpg
7:41
Son’s goal headlines Matchweek 7 highlights
nbc_pl_plupdate_231003_1920x1080_2269323331979__668866.jpg
7:44
PL Update: Burnley win chaotic match v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvbur_kompanyintv_231003.jpg
3:07
Kompany proud of Burnley’s fight v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvbur_burkeintv_231003.jpg
1:52
Burke: Luton Town ‘made it too easy’ for Burnley
nbc_pl_lutvbur_231003.jpg
10:00
Extended Highlights: Burnley 2, Luton Town 1
nbc_pl_lutvbur_brunnlarsengoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Bruun Larsen gives Burnley 2-1 lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvbur_adebayogoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Adebayo equalizes for Luton Town against Burnley
