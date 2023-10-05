Watch Now
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 8 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
All eyes on titanic Arsenal v. Man City showdown
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down the keys to Arsenal and Manchester City's massive clash at the Emirates in Matchweek 8.
Should Tottenham v. Liverpool be replayed?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dive into the unprecedented refereeing mistake in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Liverpool and whether the match should be replayed.
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
Matt Holland and Karen Carney break down the key moments in Tottenham's thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool, including Joel Matip's decisive own goal in stoppage time.
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
Matt Holland, Karen Carney and Leroy Rosenior dive into another turgid Manchester United performance against Crystal Palace and if the result even comes as a surprise.
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
Matt Holland and Karen Carney compare the facts and figures from Wolves' 2-1 upset of Manchester City and analyze how Gary O'Neil's squad snatched all three points against the treble winners.
Son’s goal headlines Matchweek 7 highlights
Joe Prince-Wright analyzes Heung-min Son's beautiful team goal for Tottenham against Liverpool and more Premier League highlights that caught his eye in Matchweek 7.
PL Update: Burnley win chaotic match v. Luton Town
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard recap Burnley's first Premier League win of the season in a back-and-forth battle against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Kompany proud of Burnley’s fight v. Luton Town
Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's first Premier League win of the season at the expense of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Burke: Luton Town ‘made it too easy’ for Burnley
Reece Burke speaks to the media following Luton Town's heartbreaking loss to Burnley at Kenilworth Road.
Extended Highlights: Burnley 2, Luton Town 1
Relive Burnley's first win of the Premier League season in a chaotic back-and-forth affair against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Bruun Larsen gives Burnley 2-1 lead v. Luton Town
No more than a few seconds after Elijah Adebayo's equalizer for Luton Town, Jacob Bruun Larsen rockets Burnley back in front with a wonderful long-range effort to give his side a 2-1 lead at Kenilworth Road.