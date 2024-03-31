Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 30 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's pressing questions from Matchweek 30, including her takes on the title race, Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, and more.
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's slate of action, where Liverpool came back to beat Brighton to go two points clear of Arsenal and Manchester City.
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
Premier League title race 'in Liverpool's hands'
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Matchweek 30 and assess the state of the title race after Liverpool defeated Brighton and Manchester City drew with Arsenal.
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's goalless draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola details how Arsenal made life difficult for his side in a cagey 0-0 draw at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his thoughts on his side's 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 30.
Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City
Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City
William Saliba and Martin Odegaard discuss their key takeaways from Arsenal's lackluster draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Arsenal Matchweek 30
Extended HLs: Man City v. Arsenal Matchweek 30
Relive Manchester City and Arsenal's cagey affair at the Etihad in Matchweek 30, where both sides settled for a point as Liverpool now sit atop the table with a two-point lead.
Liverpool overcome shaky start to topple Brighton
Liverpool overcome shaky start to topple Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's comeback win against Brighton to put pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal to keep pace in the Premier League title race.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton MWK 30
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton MWK 30
Danny Welbeck silenced the Anfield faithful within the opening moments of the match, but Liverpool roared back to keep their title hopes alive by securing all three points in Matchweek 30.
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
Mohamed Salah makes no mistake as he guides his effort into the bottom corner of the Brighton goal to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead in the second half at Anfield.