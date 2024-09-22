 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennessee v Oklahoma
No. 5 Tennessee continues to climb and Boise State enters poll for first time since 2020
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Moto 1 gate drop Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton Cooper Webb.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs 450 finale results, points after Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Brothers rule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Four
Billy Horschel wins another BMW PGA while handing Rory McIlroy another runner-up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kopostwinintv_240922.jpg
Ko continues ‘surreal’ run at Kroger Queen City
nbc_pl_2robfull_240922.jpg
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
nbc_pl_pepintv_240922.jpg
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5

September 22, 2024 02:38 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robfull_240922.jpg
10:11
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240922.jpg
4:17
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240922.jpg
3:20
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240922.jpg
1:41
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcars_240922.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Arsenal MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240922.jpg
1:35
Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
2:03
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
1:48
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240922.jpg
1:42
Calafiori’s stunner puts Arsenal level v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240922.jpg
1:32
Haaland nets Manchester City’s opener v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goldengoalie_240922.jpg
3:17
USWNT’s Naeher reflects on winning Olympic gold
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhanf_240922.jpg
12:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
Now Playing