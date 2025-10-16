 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ClubMX course cropped.jpg
Hunter Yoder completes Club MX’s 2026 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day One
Conservative Rory McIlroy keeps ‘dog’ in locker for opening 69 in India
nbc_roto_blakesnell_251014.jpg
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft recap: Final thoughts on Blake Snell, Josh Naylor, others

Top Clips

nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ClubMX course cropped.jpg
Hunter Yoder completes Club MX’s 2026 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day One
Conservative Rory McIlroy keeps ‘dog’ in locker for opening 69 in India
nbc_roto_blakesnell_251014.jpg
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft recap: Final thoughts on Blake Snell, Josh Naylor, others

Top Clips

nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Arsenal 'have everything they need' to win title

October 16, 2025 11:10 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a London Darby between Arsenal and Fulham as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Related Videos

nbc_pst_livmu_251016.jpg
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_251007.jpg
05:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_251007.jpg
03:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
nbc_pl_2robmanchester_251007.jpg
06:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_netbustersv2_251007.jpg
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_slotsliverpool_251007.jpg
19:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
08:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
nbc_pl_liverpool_251007.jpg
07:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
nbc_pl_nickrole_251007.jpg
08:26
Examining Woltemade’s ‘really interesting’ role
nbc_pl_refcam_251007.jpg
40
Refcam: Every goal from Chelsea’s win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_2robshuzintv_251006.jpg
12:42
Hurzeler: ‘There are no favorites’ in the PL
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_earleua_251005_copy.jpg
05:33
Maresca building Chelsea into contenders
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
22:44
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerscardinals_251016.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_panthersjets_251016.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_vikingseagles_251016.jpg
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_londonramsjags_251016.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251016.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_dolphinsbrowns_251016.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 7 Preview: Dolphins vs. Browns
nbc_pst_usmnt_251016.jpg
08:54
USMNT creating identity after positive window
nbc_csu_saintsbears_251016.jpg
03:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears
nbc_csu_tnfsteelersbengals_251016.jpg
04:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_pft_travishunter_251016.jpg
03:14
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nfl_illegal.jpg
12:55
Inside officiating on Goff’s trick play in Week 6
nbc_pft_eaglesvikings_251016.jpg
04:14
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings
nbc_pft_commanderscowboys_251016.jpg
09:45
Simmons: ‘Pickens is so special’ for Cowboys
nbc_pft_steelersbengals_251016.jpg
05:33
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
branch.jpg
07:54
Branch’s actions clearly ‘a sportsmanship issue’
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
nbc_pft_majorchangesdolphins_251016.jpg
10:02
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere
steelers.jpg
09:34
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions
nbc_pft_tuacommentreaction_251016.jpg
06:06
Kelly: Tua’s point was ‘are you doing extra?’
nbc_pft_businessofnfl_251016.jpg
05:43
How NIL sparked culture shift within NFL business
nbc_pft_rasheericeback_251016.jpg
05:00
Rice returns while Chiefs are on the rise
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_pft_tuareferringtoo_251016.jpg
04:30
Narrowing down who Tua was referring to