Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW27
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 27 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Can United follow Chelsea blueprint v. City?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Sunday's Manchester derby, as Man United appear hard-pressed to earn their first win at the Etihad since 2021.
What is Pogba’s legacy after four-year doping ban?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards react to Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban, which could bring an ignominious end to the generational talent's mercurial career.
Are Liverpool, Man City destined for FA Cup final?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the FA Cup quarterfinal draw and dive into a potential storybook final meeting between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 26
Watch all the highlights from the Premier League's highly-touted wonderkids during Matchweek 26.
Fulham expose Manchester United’s disorganization
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Mina Rzouki react to Manchester United's abysmal showing against Fulham, where the Red Devils lost 2-1 to the Cottagers at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Saka ‘has been unbelievable’ for Arsenal
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Mina Rzouki reflect on Arsenal's 4-1 rout of Newcastle and debate over what makes Mikel Arteta's side such a force to be reckoned with this season.
Pochettino, Chelsea played too safe v. Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Mina Rzouki have a roundtable discussion regarding Liverpool's victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.
Toney, Owen detail what it’s like as a PL striker
Michael Owen catches up with Brentford striker Ivan Toney to discuss the specifics of his game, his approach to the Premier League, and what it's like being a lead man for the Bees.
Analyzing Arsenal’s 4-1 rout of Newcastle United
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves share their key takeaways from Arsenal's dominant victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Hargreaves: Man United ‘were terrible’ v. Fulham
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves break down Manchester United's subpar performance against Fulham in a 2-1 loss to the Cottagers at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Kicks and Culture: Black America’s love for PL
In this episode of PL Stories, Aaron Dolores sits down with Tim Howard and meets with Black Americans to discover how the Premier League plays its part in the intersection of the beautiful game and Black culture.