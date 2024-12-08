Watch Now
Jimenez drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
Craven Cottage is rocking thanks to Raul Jimenez's excellent strike past David Raya to give Fulham an early lead over Arsenal.
Lamptey’s screamer gives Brighton lead
A fabulous curling effort from Tariq Lamptey is enough to put the Seagulls up 1-0 over the Foxes in the first half at the King Power Stadium.
Chaplin slots home Ipswich’s opener v. Bournemouth
The Tractor Boys are on the board early as Conor Chaplin's strike finds the back of the net to give Ipswich Town an early 1-0 lead over the Cherries at Portman Road.
Is Postecoglou feeling the heat at Spurs?
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard discuss Tottenham Hotspur's inconsistency this season in Ange Postecoglou's second year at the club.
What went wrong for Ashworth at Man United?
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, Tim Howard, and David Ornstein have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester United parting ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth after just five months with the club.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Forest MWK 15
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's statement victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
PL Update: Nottingham Forest stifle Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard analyze Nottingham Forest's win over Manchester United, Crystal Palace's draw with Manchester City, Brentford's impressive victory over Newcastle, and more.
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reflects on his side's disappointing 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
Man United ‘looked a mess’ in loss to Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard react to Nottingham Forest beating Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United as Chris Wood's header floats into the corner of the net to give Nottingham Forest a two-goal cushion at Old Trafford.
Fernandes pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
It's game on at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes' strike pulls Manchester United within one goal of Nottingham Forest in the second half.
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United
Morgan Gibbs-White's low-driven effort manages to sneak past Andre Onana to give Nottingham Forest a 2-1 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.