Watch Now

Reds 'ready to face the challenges' of title race

January 21, 2024 01:42 PM
Diogo Jota joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to recap Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth, discuss his chemistry with his teammates, and his side's chances of improving and challenging for the Premier League title.
nbc_pl_plupdate_240121.jpg
9:25
PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart
nbc_pl_bouliv_kloppintv_240121.jpg
4:07
Klopp details halftime adjustments v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bouliv_postgamereacs_240121.jpg
2:03
Liverpool make ‘big statement’ in rout of Cherries
nbc_pl_bouliv_extendedhl_240121.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 21
nbc_pl_bouliv_nunezgoal2_240121.jpg
1:20
Nunez’s double makes it 4-0 v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotagoal2_240121.jpg
1:35
Jota’s brace gives Liverpool 3-0 lead v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotagoal_240121.jpg
1:25
Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bouliv_nunezgoal_240121.jpg
1:22
Nunez guides Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_shuwhu_mcburnieintv_240121.jpg
1:22
McBurnie reacts to Blades’ chaotic draw v. Hammers
nbc_pl_shuwhu_mcburniegoal_v3_240121.jpg
5:18
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. West Ham
nbc_pl_shuwhu_extendedhl_240121.jpg
16:44
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. West Ham MWK 21
nbc_pl_shuwhu_coufalredcard_240121.jpg
0:55
Coufal sent off for second yellow v. Blades
