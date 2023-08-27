 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Alex Palou among six IndyCar drivers hit with nine-place grid penalties for World Wide Technology Raceway
Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 to win the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
College Football Week 1 Best Bets: Fresno State vs Purdue
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Highlights: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 — Sam Hartman, Jaden Greathouse lead Irish in Ireland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_buravl_fostergoal_230827.jpg
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa
nbc_pl_ornsteinlukakucucuv2_230827.jpg
Ornstein: Chelsea looking to loan out Lukaku
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_230827.jpg
Ornstein reports on Salah’s future at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reports: Salah's 'last game' will be v. Newcastle

August 27, 2023 08:11 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on reports coming out of Saudi Arabia that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will play his last game for the club on Sunday against Newcastle.
nbc_pl_buravl_fostergoal_230827.jpg
1:16
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa
nbc_pl_ornsteinlukakucucuv2_230827.jpg
1:14
Ornstein: Chelsea looking to loan out Lukaku
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_230827.jpg
2:29
Ornstein reports on Salah’s future at Liverpool
nbc_pl_buravl_cashgoal2_230827.jpg
1:11
Cash doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_buravl_cashgoal_230827.jpg
1:17
Cash’s sliding effort gives Villa lead v. Burnley
nbc_pl_plupdatev4_230826_1920x1080__792663.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham derail Brighton
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230826.jpg
4:37
De Zerbi: Brighton were ‘unlucky’ against West Ham
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230826.jpg
3:39
Moyes shares takeaways from win over Brighton
nbc_pl_antoniointv_230826.jpg
2:13
Antonio details West Ham’s tactics v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhavwhu_230826.jpg
12:07
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Brighton 1
nbc_pl_whugoal3v2_230826.jpg
1:37
Antonio slots home West Ham’s third v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal_230826.jpg
0:56
Gross pulls one back for Brighton against West Ham
