 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Amorim running out of time for excuses at United

August 28, 2025 11:41 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Manchester United's grueling loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and the ramifications of Ruben Amorim's job status.

Related Videos

nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Arsenal v. Liverpool matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
07:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
nbc_pl_2robarsenalleedsv2_250826.jpg
13:45
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack
nbc_pl_2robsmufulv2_250826.jpg
14:15
Examining Amorim’s biggest issues at Man United
nbc_pl_2robfrankerav2_250826.jpg
18:47
Spurs showcased tactical ‘flexibility’ v. City
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250826.jpg
17:16
Defoe: West Ham are ‘a hard watch’ under Potter
nbc_pl_genxparta_250826.jpg
19:38
Defoe ‘really impressed’ by Spurs’ midfield
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250826.jpg
12:40
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
01:28
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
04:35
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_top10youngest_250826.jpg
01:08
The 10 youngest Premier League debuts ever
nbc_pl_ezefirstarsintv_250826_copy.jpg
02:06
Eze sits down for first Arsenal interview
nbc_pl_liftoff_250826.jpg
07:47
PL RAW: Everton’s first PL win in their new home
nbc_pl_superjack_250826.jpg
01:08
Grealish shines in Everton home debut v. Brighton
nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
10:34
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
15:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_newliv_250825.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Liverpool Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_subtogoal_250825.jpg
06:01
Highlights: Ngumoha’s dramatic, game-winning debut
nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
02:22
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
02:35
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
02:20
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer
nbc_pl_ornnunopostgame_250825.jpg
02:12
Forest, Nuno have an ‘uneasy relationship’
nbc_pl_howieintv_250825.jpg
02:24
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s ‘really painful’ loss
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250825.jpg
02:56
Van Dijk: Ngumoha had ‘dream debut’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_newlivpostgame_250825.jpg
03:12
Liverpool’s character shines through v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’
nbc_dps_tombrady_250828.jpg
07:11
Brady ‘should not be in production meetings’
nbc_roto_oroybestbets_250828.jpg
02:13
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY
nbc_roto_eaglesfutures_250828.jpg
02:20
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
04:40
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_roto_aubvbayfinal_250828.jpg
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
05:45
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
05:35
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250828.jpg
07:24
Hill has shown ‘growth and development’
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_250828.jpg
06:27
Grier believes Dolphins have a different mindset
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250828.jpg
01:44
When Browns fans could see Judkins
nbc_pft_brownsqbscoop_250828.jpg
16:53
Browns’ QB scoop: Sanders, Flacco, Gabriel, Watson
nbc_pft_marykaycabot_250828.jpg
02:59
Mary Kay Cabot peels back curtain on covering CLE
nbc_pft_joemixon_250828.jpg
04:16
Caserio doesn’t reveal if Mixon will play in 2025
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_pft_adamtheilan_250828.jpg
04:47
Vikings trade for Thielen from Panthers
nbc_pft_parsonssecondopinion_250828.jpg
07:28
Parsons reportedly sought second opinion on back
nbc_pft_parsonsde_250828.jpg
06:12
Parsons has pending grievance being listed as DE
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250828.jpg
11:54
Examining Chiefs’ games when Rice is suspended
nbc_simms_ep2buccs_250826.jpg
03:58
Win total predictions for 2025: Buccaneers
nbc_csu_ep2_jaguars_250826.jpg
05:29
Win total predictions for 2025: Jaguars
nbc_simms_ep2car_250826.jpg
02:33
Win total predictions for 2025: Panthers
nbc_simms_ep2atl_250826.jpg
02:10
Win total predictions for 2025: Falcons