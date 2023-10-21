Watch Now
Rice: Arsenal showed 'character' against Chelsea
Declan Rice speaks to the media following Arsenal's dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 9
Relive a thrilling four-goal battle between Chelsea and Arsenal, where the Gunners fired back late to salvage a point at Stamford Bridge.
Klopp reflects on ‘emotional’ Merseyside Derby
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp assesses his team's performance against Everton in a hotly-contested Merseyside Derby.
Trossard pulls Arsenal level against Chelsea
Chelsea's 2-0 lead vanishes in an instant as Leandro Trossard's diving effort puts Arsenal level at 2-2 late at Stamford Bridge.
Dyche recaps ‘bizarre nature’ of loss to Liverpool
Everton manager Sean Dyche shares his main takeaways from his side's loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
Rice capitalizes on Sanchez’s error
An errant pass from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez falls at the feet of Declan Rice, who takes advantage of the open goal to pull Arsenal within one goal.
Mudryk’s chip gives Chelsea 2-0 lead over Arsenal
Chelsea take a shock 2-0 lead over the Gunners thanks to a Mykhailo Mudryk cross that finds its way into the back of the net.
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
A controversial handball results in a penalty after a lengthy VAR review, where Cole Palmer steps up and slots home Chelsea's opener against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 9
Look back on Wolves' 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium, where they secured three points late against 10-men Bournemouth.
Remembering the life, legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard share their favorite memories of Sir Bobby Charlton, who passed away at the age of 86.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Burnley Matchweek 9
Brentford take care of business at the Gtech thanks in part to a couple of magnificent strikes from long range to defeat 10-men Burnley in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 9
Goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland provided the difference for 10-men Manchester City as they secure three points against Brighton at the Etihad.