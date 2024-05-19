Watch Now
De Zerbi, BHA had 'tensions behind the scenes'
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside to discuss the latest on Roberto De Zerbi leaving Brighton following the end of the season.
Up Next
PL clubs to vote on abolishing VAR on June 6
PL clubs to vote on abolishing VAR on June 6
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside at the Emirates to discuss VAR's future in the Premier League ahead of a crucial vote by the 20 clubs on June 6th.
City ‘vehemently deny’ breaches of financial rules
City 'vehemently deny' breaches of financial rules
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe pitchside at the Emirates to report the latest news regarding the Premier League's ongoing investigation into Manchester City's 115 charges for breaching financial rules.
Walker reflects on City’s comeback v. Villa in ’22
Walker reflects on City's comeback v. Villa in '22
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Kyle Walker and asks the Manchester City right back about the lessons he and his team learned from their comeback against Aston Villa in Matchweek 38 back in 2022.
Gauging Arsenal’s chances to win Premier League
Gauging Arsenal's chances to win Premier League
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal's season finale against Everton, and discuss if the Gunners have any realistic shot at winning the title.
Can West Ham spoil Man City’s title hopes?
Can West Ham spoil Man City's title hopes?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Manchester City's final match of the season against West Ham, where the Premier League title can either be won or lost at the Etihad.
PST Awards for 2023-24 Premier League season
PST Awards for 2023-24 Premier League season
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola share the PST Awards for their Premier League player of the season, manager of the season, and more.
Odegaard, Palmer in All-Premier League team
Odegaard, Palmer in All-Premier League team
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola make their All-Premier League starting XI selections ahead of the final matchweek of the season.
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford, and reflect on Chelsea's nervous 2-1 win over Brighton at the Amex.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 37 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd's response v. Newcastle
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his side's performance and the team's fans following a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe doesn't hold back his thoughts on VAR following Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.