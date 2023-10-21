 Skip navigation
2023 World Amateur Team Championship
Team USA wins first World Amateur Team Championship since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover heartbroken over reported rift on U.S. Ryder Cup team

nbc_nas_daleintrv_231021.jpg
Dale Jr. seeks advice from competitors for Miami
nbc_pl_riceintv_231021.jpg
Rice: Arsenal showed ‘character’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chearshl_231021.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 9

Roberts sent off for pulling down Wissa

October 21, 2023 11:46 AM
Burnley go down to 10 men after Connor Roberts prevents Yoane Wissa from running onto goal in the second half at the Gtech.
nbc_pl_riceintv_231021.jpg
2:01
Rice: Arsenal showed ‘character’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chearshl_231021.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_jurgenklopp_231021.jpg
3:47
Klopp reflects on ‘emotional’ Merseyside Derby
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_231021.jpg
1:10
Trossard pulls Arsenal level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_seandyche_231021.jpg
2:31
Dyche recaps ‘bizarre nature’ of loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_231021.jpg
0:53
Rice capitalizes on Sanchez’s error
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231021.jpg
1:30
Mudryk’s chip gives Chelsea 2-0 lead over Arsenal
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231021.jpg
4:17
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_231021.jpg
11:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bobbycharlton_231021.jpg
4:02
Remembering the life, legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton
nbc_pl_brevsburehl_231021.jpg
11:30
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Burnley Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mcbhahl_231021.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 9
