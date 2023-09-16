Watch Now
Robertson gives Liverpool late lead against Wolves
Andy Robertson completes Liverpool's comeback against Wolves with a tidy finish at the front post to give the Reds a 2-1 lead at the Molineux.
Extended Highlights: Liverpool 3, Wolves 1
Relive Liverpool's second half comeback as the Reds survive an early scare at the Molineux to defeat Wolves 3-1.
Bueno own goal gives Liverpool 3-1 lead v. Wolves
Harvey Elliott's effort ricochets off Hugo Bueno and the post and finds the back of the net to extend Liverpool's lead to 3-1 late against Wolves at the Molineux.
Gakpo taps in Liverpool’s equalizer against Wolves
Just moments before he was substituted, Cody Gakpo gives Liverpool a lifeline against Wolves early in the second half at the Molineux.
Hwang gives Wolves early lead over Liverpool
Hee-chan Hwang gets on the receiving end of Pedro Neto's cross to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the first half at the Molineux.
Unpacking Sancho’s situation with Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe break down Jadon Sancho's status with Manchester United after his manager, Erik ten Hag, dismissed him from first team training.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 5
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 5 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Matchweek 5 of the 2023-24 Premier League season, and focus on Everton's matchup against Arsenal after securing new ownership.
De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist
Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne picks a winner out of a loaded bracket of his best Premier League assists.
Winners, losers from Premier League’s first month
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss their biggest takeaways from the first month of the 2023-24 Premier League season and share which teams have impressed and disappointed thus far.
Top Premier League goals and saves: August 2023
Relive all the best Premier League goals and saves from the month of August in the 2023-24 season.
Man United remind everyone how far behind they are
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens compare what they saw from Manchester United and Arsenal and discuss how the Gunners were a cut above the visitors in quality and mentality.
Can Son be Tottenham’s primary goal scorer?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens dive into Heung-min Son's hat trick against Burnley and debate whether the new Tottenham captain can step up to become Spurs' new focal point in front of goal.