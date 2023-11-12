Watch Now
Robinson's own goal Aston Villa lead over Fulham
Youri Tielemans' cross finds its way into the box and takes an unfortunate deflection off Antonee Robinson to give Aston Villa an early 1-0 lead over Fulham at Villa Park.
Watkins makes it 3-0 for Villa against Fulham
A great run and cross from Leon Bailey sets up Ollie Watkins in front of goal for an easy tap in to give Aston Villa a commanding 3-0 lead over Fulham at Villa Park.
Dahoud sent off for dangerous play v. Blades
Brighton go down to 10 men after Mahmoud Dahoud stamps on Ben Osborn in front of the referee and receives a straight red card for his actions.
Elanga stuns West Ham with equalizer for Forest
Anthony Elanga steps up when Nottingham Forest needed him most as he gets his side on level terms against West Ham United in the second half at London Stadium.
Salah heads Liverpool 2-0 in front of Brentford
Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the match as his header doubles Liverpool's advantage over Brentford at Anfield.
Awoniyi slots home Forest’s equalizer v. West Ham
Taiwo Awoniyi does well to stay onside and is rewarded with a simple rebound finish on an open West Ham goal to put Nottingham Forest on level terms right before halftime at London Stadium.
McGinn rockets Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Fulham
John McGinn finds the time and space to set up his picture-perfect strike from outside the box to give Aston Villa a two-goal cushion against Fulham at Vila Park.
Salah guides in Liverpool’s opener v. Brentford
Mohamed Salah provides the spark for Liverpool to give his side a 1-0 lead over Brentford in the first half at Anfield.
Paqueta fires West Ham in front of Forest
Lucas Paqueta makes the most of a Nottingham Forest defensive miscue and rockets his shot into the back of the net from outside the box to give the Hammers an early 1-0 lead at London Stadium.
Ornstein: Man United finalizing sale to Ratcliffe
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news on Manchester United's reported sale of a 25 percent stake of the club to Sir James Ratcliffe.
PL to suspend loan moves from associated clubs
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down the Premier League's latest move to place a "temporary ban" on loan moves from associated clubs, which would impact teams such as Newcastle United.
Adingra weaves through Blades to make it 1-0
Simon Adingra makes it look easy with a sublime run through Sheffield United's defense before slotting home Brighton's first goal of the match at the Amex.