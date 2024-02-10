Watch Now
Muniz slots home Fulham's second v. Bournemouth
Rodrigo Muniz's diving effort pays off as Fulham takes a two-goal advantage over Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.
O’Shea’s puts Burnley level v. Liverpool
Dara O'Shea silences Anfield as his powerful header from a corner kick puts Burnley back on level terms right before halftime.
McAtee’s penalty doubles Blades’ lead v. Hatters
A VAR review results in a penalty for Sheffield United, where James McAtee doubles his side's lead over Luton Town in the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Norgaard’s header lifts Brentford ahead of Wolves
Brentford's set piece works to perfection as Christian Norgaard's towering header finds the back of the net to give the Bees a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Archer’s effort gives Blades lead v. Luton Town
Cameron Archer's lung-busting run catches the Luton Town defense sleeping as his finish gives Sheffield United an early lead over the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.
Jota heads Liverpool in front of Burnley
Diogo Jota heads his effort into an open Burnley corner off a set piece to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the first half at Anfield.
Gross’ penalty gives Brighton lead v. Tottenham
Danny Welbeck gets taken down inside the box and Pascal Gross tucks away the penalty from the spot to give the Seagulls an early lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Decordova-Reid puts Fulham in front of Bournemouth
Bobby Decordova-Reid capitalizes on a Cherries' defensive miscue and tucks away Fulham's opening goal at Craven Cottage.
Haaland reflects on ‘fantastic’ win over Everton
Erling Haaland reacts to Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton, where his brace was enough to secure three points for his side at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Everton Matchweek 24
Erling Haaland's brace in the second half was enough to secure three points for Manchester City in what turned out to be a comfortable victory over Everton at the Etihad.
Haaland outmuscles Everton to give City 2-0 lead
Erling Haaland shows off his speed and strength as he fends off the Toffees' defense to double Manchester City's lead against Everton at the Etihad.
Haaland lifts Manchester City in front of Everton
Erling Haaland gets his name back on the scoresheet as his right-footed strike finds the back of the net to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead in the second half against Everton at the Etihad.