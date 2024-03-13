Watch Now
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Luton Town counter attack to perfection as Ross Barkley unleashes a venomous strike from close range that ripples the back of the net to give the Hatters a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.
Up Next
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
The comeback is officially on as Illia Zabarnyi reduces Bournemouth's deficit to just one goal against Luton Town in the second half at the Vitality.
Solanke’s chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
Solanke's chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
Dominic Solanke gets the Cherries on the board with a tidy finish to reduce Bournemouth's deficit to 3-1 to Luton Town in the second half at the Vitality.
Ogbene makes it 2-0 for Luton Town v. Bournemouth
Ogbene makes it 2-0 for Luton Town v. Bournemouth
Luton Town are off to a flying start at Vitality Stadium as Chiedozie Ogbene gives the Hatters a 2-0 lead over the Cherries in the first half.
Chong heads Luton Town 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
Chong heads Luton Town 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
Tahith Chong finds himself wide open inside the box and directs his header into the back of the net to give Luton Town an early 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Tottenham ‘got into Emery’s head’ in win v. Villa
Tottenham 'got into Emery's head' in win v. Villa
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 28.
Analyzing Liverpool’s aggressive press v. Man City
Analyzing Liverpool's aggressive press v. Man City
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood break down how Liverpool were able to disrupt Manchester City's link-up play with their press at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
West Ham: The proud bubble blowers of east London
West Ham: The proud bubble blowers of east London
Irons legend Mark Noble, David Moyes and other members of the Hammers faithful reflect on the proud history and identity of West Ham United.
Tottenham make ‘a real statement’ v. Aston Villa
Tottenham make 'a real statement' v. Aston Villa
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes react to Tottenham's dominant 4-0 win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 28 and analyze how Spurs were able to have so much success against Unai Emery's side.
Can Havertz be the difference in the title race?
Can Havertz be the difference in the title race?
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes analyze the Premier League title race following Arsenal's win over Brentford at the Emirates, and discuss Kai Havertz's role in the Gunners' title run.
PL title race will ‘go all the way to the wire’
PL title race will 'go all the way to the wire'
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes reflect on Liverpool's dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield in Matchweek 28, and break down the title race with just 10 games remaining.
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
Ten Hag 'is not the right man' for Man United
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester United's performance in a 2-0 win against Everton and debate over the Red Devils' style of play under Erik ten Hag.