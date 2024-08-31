Watch Now
Dias' own goal brings West Ham level v. Man City
Jarrod Bowen's cross takes a deflection off Ruben Dias and finds the back of the net to put the Hammers back on level terms against Manchester City at London Stadium.
Up Next
Haaland seals hat-trick to make it 3-1 v. West Ham
Haaland seals hat-trick to make it 3-1 v. West Ham
Erling Haaland scores a hat-trick for the second week in a row to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead over West Ham late in the second half at London Stadium.
Haaland rockets Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
Haaland rockets Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
Erling Haaland makes it a brace with a powerful left-footed finish into the roof of the net to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead against West Ham at London Stadium.
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. West Ham
Haaland slots home Man City's opener v. West Ham
Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring as he takes advantage of West Ham's lackadaisical defending and puts Manchester City 1-0 in front at the London Stadium.
Sinisterra stuns Everton to give Cherries 3-2 lead
Sinisterra stuns Everton to give Cherries 3-2 lead
Bournemouth pull off one of the most improbably comebacks in Premier League history as Luis Sinisterra scores the Cherries' winner late against Everton at Goodison Park.
Cook heads Bournemouth level at 2-2 v. Everton
Cook heads Bournemouth level at 2-2 v. Everton
Lewis Cook silences the Everton faithful at Goodison Park with a strong header past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-2 in injury time.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Aston Villa MWK 3
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Aston Villa MWK 3
Leicester City pulled one back late in the second half, but ran out of time to score an equalizer against Aston Villa at King Power Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Southampton Matchweek 3
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Southampton Matchweek 3
The Bees are buzzing following a comfortable 3-1 victory against Southampton at the Gtech in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 3
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 3
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's hard-fought draw against Wolves at the City Ground in Matchweek 3.
Sugawara pulls one back for Saints v. Brentford
Sugawara pulls one back for Saints v. Brentford
Yukinari Sugawara's lovely finish gives Southampton a consolation goal against Brentford late in the second half at the Gtech.
Semenyo gives Bournemouth lifeline against Everton
Semenyo gives Bournemouth lifeline against Everton
Antoine Semenyo's tap in gives the Cherries hope late in the second half against Everton at Goodison Park.
Buonanotte pulls one back for Foxes v. Villa
Buonanotte pulls one back for Foxes v. Villa
Facundo Buonanotte powers his effort past Emiliano Martinez to give Leicester City hope in the second half against Aston Villa.