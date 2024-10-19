 Skip navigation
Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson lead Madison Chock, Evan Bates in Skate America rhythm dance
Fortinet Cup Championship - Round Two
Q-School wrap: Five more first-stage sites finish with Taylor Funk, George Bryan among qualifiers
Skate America 2024
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tenhagintv_241019.jpg
Ten Hag not listening to Man United’s critics
nbc_pl_irolaintv_241019.jpg
Iraola explains how patience paid off v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_riceintv_241019.jpg
Rice: Arsenal have ‘kicked ourselves in the foot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson lead Madison Chock, Evan Bates in Skate America rhythm dance
Fortinet Cup Championship - Round Two
Q-School wrap: Five more first-stage sites finish with Taylor Funk, George Bryan among qualifiers
Skate America 2024
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tenhagintv_241019.jpg
Ten Hag not listening to Man United’s critics
nbc_pl_irolaintv_241019.jpg
Iraola explains how patience paid off v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_riceintv_241019.jpg
Rice: Arsenal have ‘kicked ourselves in the foot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Watch Now

Christie tucks away Cherries' opener v. Arsenal

October 19, 2024 02:07 PM
Ryan Christie blasts his first-time strike into the back of David Raya's goal to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead over 10-men Arsenal at the Vitality.
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_241019.jpg
1:01
Ten Hag not listening to Man United’s critics
nbc_pl_irolaintv_241019.jpg
1:47
Iraola explains how patience paid off v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_riceintv_241019.jpg
2:07
Rice: Arsenal have ‘kicked ourselves in the foot’
nbc_pl_christieintv_241019.jpg
2:02
Christie ‘buzzing’ after win against Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouvarshl_241019.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_peterstevenanalysis_241019.jpg
1:40
Bournemouth showcase quality in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_cookintv_241019.jpg
2:02
Cook: Bournemouth ‘dug deep’ to beat Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouarspostmatch_241019.jpg
2:23
Bournemouth outgun Arsenal in shock upset
nbc_pl_bougoalkluivert_241019.jpg
2:54
Kluivert gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssalibaredcard_241019.jpg
4:17
Saliba sent off for challenge on Evanilson
nbc_pl_newvbhahlv2_241019.jpg
9:34
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mubre_241019.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brentford Matchweek 8
