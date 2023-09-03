Watch Now
Salah taps in Liverpool's third v. Aston Villa
Mohamed Salah gets on the receiving end of Darwin Nunez's header to give Liverpool a commanding 3-0 lead over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Up Next
Hwang ties things up for Wolves against Palace
Hwang ties things up for Wolves against Palace
Hee-chan Hwang heads in Wolves' equalizer in the second half against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Edouard slots home Palace’s opening goal v. Wolves
Edouard slots home Palace's opening goal v. Wolves
Crystal Palace strike first as Odsonne Edouard gets on the board to give his side a 1-0 lead over Wolves.
Nunez’s effort turned in by Aston Villa’s Cash
Nunez's effort turned in by Aston Villa's Cash
Darwin Nunez's shot hits off the post but ricochets off Matty Cash to give Liverpool an early 2-0 lead over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Szoboszlai’s volley gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
Szoboszlai's volley gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
Liverpool's newest midfield sensation Dominik Szoboszlai scores his first goal for his new club in style with a powerful volley to give his side a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Is Arteta overthinking Arsenal’s tactics?
Is Arteta overthinking Arsenal's tactics?
Robbie Earle takes an in-depth look into Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's tactics and explains why the Gunners might be trying to do too much when on the field.
Glazers reportedly take Man Utd ‘off the market’
Glazers reportedly take Man Utd 'off the market'
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the reports of the Glazer family electing to take Manchester United off the market and not sell the club.
Ornstein: Al-Ittihad ‘will continue’ Salah pursuit
Ornstein: Al-Ittihad 'will continue' Salah pursuit
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down the latest news regarding Mohamed Salah's future with Liverpool as reports linking the striker to Saudi clubs continue.
Can Liverpool keep pace with Manchester City?
Can Liverpool keep pace with Manchester City?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Liverpool's chances to compete with Mnchester City for the Premier League title. and gauge where Aston Villa rank among England's elite clubs.
Cooper recaps ‘massive’ result over Chelsea
Cooper recaps 'massive' result over Chelsea
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper shares his thoughts on his team's spirited performance against Chelsea to secure three points at Stamford Bridge.
Postecoglou: Tottenham ‘stayed calm’ v. Burnley
Postecoglou: Tottenham 'stayed calm' v. Burnley
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou explains how his side overcame early struggles to comeback and beat Burnley at Turf Moor.
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea’s loss to Forest
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea's loss to Forest
Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for Chelsea in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.