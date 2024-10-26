 Skip navigation
Genesis Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An share lead through three rounds of DPWT event in South Korea
GOLF-JPN-USPGA
Zozo Championship: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
After losing 9-hole playoff last year, Jeeno Thitikul co-leads entering Maybank finale

nbc_pl_brentfordwissagoal2_241026.jpg
Wissa’s effort goes in off Clarke to make it 2-2
nbc_pl_brentfordwissagoal_241026.jpg
Wissa pulls one back for Brentford v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_ipswitchhirstgoal_241026.jpg
Hirst doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Brentford

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Szmodics slots home Ipswich's opener v. Brentford

October 26, 2024 10:35 AM
Ipswich Town take the early lead at the Gtech as Sammie Szmodics tucks away his effort into the bottom corner of the Brentford goal to make it 1-0.
nbc_pl_brentfordwissagoal2_241026.jpg
2:46
Wissa’s effort goes in off Clarke to make it 2-2
nbc_pl_brentfordwissagoal_241026.jpg
1:17
Wissa pulls one back for Brentford v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_ipswitchhirstgoal_241026.jpg
1:33
Hirst doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Brentford
nbc_pl_goalmc1sou0_241026.jpg
1:03
Haaland notches Man City in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_update_241025.jpg
5:51
PL Update: Wood leads Forest past Leicester City
nbc_pl_lfvsnfo_241025.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Forest Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241025.jpg
1:36
Arsenal have something to prove against Liverpool
nbc_pl_chenewpreview_241025.jpg
1:47
Previewing Chelsea v. Newcastle in Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_woodintv_241025.jpg
1:36
Wood preaches consistency as Forest moves up table
nbc_pl_lfnfostudio_241025.jpg
2:15
Nottingham Forest punish Leicester City in 3-1 win
nbc_pl_woodgoal2_241025.jpg
1:21
Wood heads Forest 3-1 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_woodgoal_241025.jpg
1:22
Wood blasts Forest 2-1 in front of Leicester City
