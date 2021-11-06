 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emmanuel Clase
The Upper Clase of Closers
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
NHL: NHL Draft
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emmanuel Clase
The Upper Clase of Closers
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
NHL: NHL Draft
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sanchez gets red card; Dunk fills in as goalkeeper

November 6, 2021 03:33 PM
Robert Sanchez is sent off for tripping Callum Wilson in an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, and Lewis Dunk is forced to don the gloves and play the final minutes of the match in goal.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
4:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20savesofseason_230602.jpg
4:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtots_230601.jpg
16:26
Data-driven PL 2022-23 Team of the Season
Now Playing