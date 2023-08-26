 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500
Dr. Diandra: Test how much you know about superspeedway racing in Next Gen car
Notre Dame v Navy
Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame in Dublin: TV, Time, Preview and Prediction for Sam Hartman’s Irish debut
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_multicarcrashv2_230825.jpg
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 43 at Daytona
nbc_nas_restartcrashv2_230825.jpg
Hill, Bayne start 11-car wreck on late restart
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500
Dr. Diandra: Test how much you know about superspeedway racing in Next Gen car
Notre Dame v Navy
Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame in Dublin: TV, Time, Preview and Prediction for Sam Hartman’s Irish debut
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_multicarcrashv2_230825.jpg
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 43 at Daytona
nbc_nas_restartcrashv2_230825.jpg
Hill, Bayne start 11-car wreck on late restart
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Sarr finds Maddison to give Spurs 1-0 lead

August 26, 2023 07:50 AM
Pape Matar Sarr's through ball sets up James Maddison, who finds the back of the net to give Tottenham a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdatewm_230825.jpg
15:14
PL Update: Chelsea down Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_edwardsintv_230825.jpg
2:49
Edwards reflects on Luton Town’s loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_230825.jpg
3:38
Pochettino: Jackson will be ‘one of the greatest’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230825.jpg
5:08
Sterling analyzes his performance v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelutpostmatchanalysis_230825.jpg
3:30
Sterling shines in Chelsea’s win over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevluthl_230825.jpg
9:06
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_230825.jpg
1:19
Chelsea’s Jackson makes it 3-0 against Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
1:21
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal_230825.jpg
1:11
Sterling opens scoring for Chelsea v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvlivanalysis_230825.jpg
4:03
Will Liverpool sell Salah to Al-Ittihad?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavwhuanalysis_230825.jpg
1:58
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvforanalysis_230825.jpg
2:24
Earle: Manchester United are ‘unconvincing’
Now Playing