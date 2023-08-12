Watch Now
Silva pleased with Fulham's win against Everton
Marco Silva recaps Fulham's 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park to begin the 2023-24 Premier League season.
McGinn: Newcastle ‘by far the better team’
Jon McGinn recaps Aston Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle Untied and explains how his side will move forward.
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps review all of the action from Saturday's slate of Premier League action, including Newcastle United's dominant performance against Aston Villa and Brighton's 4-1 win over Luton Town.
Isak: Newcastle has an ‘electrical’ atmosphere
Alexander Isak joins the desk to recap his two-goal performance against Aston Villa as Newcastle United start the new Premier League season with a 5-1 victory.
Unpacking Newcastle’s 5-1 win against Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Newcastle United's impressive victory against Aston Villa.
Highlights: Newcastle United 5, Aston Villa 1
Relive Newcastle United's impressive start to the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.
Dyche ‘very disappointed’ in loss to Fulham
Sean Dyche reflects on Everton's loss at home to Fulham and explains what went wrong for his side during the match.
Barnes seals 5-1 victory for Newcastle v. Villa
Harvey Barnes marks his Premier League debut for Newcastle United in style to secure a four-goal victory over Aston Villa.
Wilson makes it 4-1 for Newcastle against Villa
Newcastle United's flying start to the 2023-24 Premier League season continues as Callum Wilson scores his side's fourth goal of the match against Aston Villa.
Isak’s chip gives Newcastle 3-1 lead over Villa
Alexander Isak's second goal of the match is one he won't soon forget as Newcastle United takes a commanding 3-1 lead against Aston Villa.
Lockyer: Luton Town has PL ‘learning curve’
Luton Town's Tom Lockyer explains why his side has a lot to learn about competing in the Premier League following a 4-1 loss to Brighton.
Edwards discusses regrets from Luton Town’s loss
Rob Edwards reflects on Luton Town's Premier League debut and explains where things went wrong against Brighton.