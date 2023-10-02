 Skip navigation
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Shilese Jones backs up dream year at world gymnastics championships
Ben Griffin
DFS Dish: Sanderson Farms Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

nbc_pl_fulchehlv2_231002.jpg
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
nbc_pl_update_231002.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea find their form against Fulham
nbc_pl_pochintv_231002.jpg
Pochettino praises Mudryk’s performance v. Fulham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
PL Update: Chelsea find their form against Fulham
Pochettino praises Mudryk’s performance v. Fulham

Silva says Chelsea capitalized on Fulham mistakes

October 2, 2023 05:18 PM
Marco Silva speaks to the media following Fulham's 2-0 loss to rivals Chelsea at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 7.
8:18
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
7:35
PL Update: Chelsea find their form against Fulham
2:20
Pochettino praises Mudryk’s performance v. Fulham
1:33
Fulham lacked intensity in 2-0 loss to Chelsea
2:39
Chelsea show ‘encouraging signs’ in win v. Fulham
1:08
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
1:29
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham
2:53
Analyzing Chelsea’s glaring issues going forward
2:40
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
2:39
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss
2:07
McGinn ‘was outstanding’ for Villa v. Brighton
1:44
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
