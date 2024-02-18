 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Weather forecast for Monday’s Daytona 500
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Kim makes Genesis tee time after running to first tee

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Weather forecast for Monday’s Daytona 500
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Kim makes Genesis tee time after running to first tee

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Adingra powers Brighton to 4-0 lead v. Blades

February 18, 2024 10:54 AM
Simon Adingra gets his name on the scoresheet to give Brighton a commanding 4-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Up Next
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
1:05
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
1:22
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
1:20
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhahl_240218.jpg
10:35
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhareaxv3_240218.jpg
1:20
Blades had ‘no spirit’ in 5-0 loss to Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhafifthgoal_240218.jpg
1:20
Adingra’s brace gives Brighton 5-0 lead v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhathirdgoal_240218.jpg
1:34
Robinson’s own goal makes it 3-0 for Brighton
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(105)_copy.jpg
1:07
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhafirstgoal_240218.jpg
1:18
Buonanotte puts Brighton ahead of Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbharedcard_240218.jpg
1:52
Holgate sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
Now Playing
GettyImages-1932645638_(1)_copy.jpg
2:59
Ratcliffe ‘wasting no time’ at Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_crystalpalace_240218.jpg
2:36
Glasner reportedly to replace Hodgson at Palace
Now Playing