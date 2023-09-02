Watch Now
Son's hat trick for Tottenham v. Burnley
In what was a banner day for Tottenham, captain Heung-min Son led by example with a hat-trick performance in Spurs' 5-2 victory over Burnley.
Cooper recaps ‘massive’ result over Chelsea
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper shares his thoughts on his team's spirited performance against Chelsea to secure three points at Stamford Bridge.
Postecoglou: Tottenham ‘stayed calm’ v. Burnley
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou explains how his side overcame early struggles to comeback and beat Burnley at Turf Moor.
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea’s loss to Forest
Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for Chelsea in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.
Son credits teammates for hat-trick v. Burnley
Heung-min Son analyzes his hat-trick against Burnley and praises his Tottenham teammates for putting him in positions to have success.
Haaland after hat-trick v. Fulham: ‘I’m back!’
Erling Haaland recaps Manchester City's dominant 5-1 win over Fulham and shares his thoughts on scoring a hat-trick.
Howe laments Newcastle United’s loss to Brighton
Eddiw Howe shares his thoughts on Newcastle United's 3-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex.
De Zerbi praises Ferguson’s hat-trick v. Newcastle
Roberto De Zerbi reflects on Brighton's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United and discusses Evan Ferguson's hat-trick performance.
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, including a break down of Evan Ferguson's magnificent performance against Newcastle United.
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
Relive Brentford's four-goal thriller against Bournemouth, where both sides share the spoils at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Ferguson ‘delighted’ with hat-trick v. Newcastle
Evan Ferguson shares his thoughts on his first senior hat-trick for Brighton in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the Amex.
Ferguson’s hat trick for Brighton v. Newcastle
Brighton took care of business against Newcastle United at the Amex behind the brilliance of 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, who scored his first senior hat-trick in his side's 3-1 win.
Le Saux: Brighton ‘feel unique in many ways’
Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux recap Brighton's impressive win over Newcastle United and explain what makes this club so special in terms of the way they play under Roberto De Zerbi, and the way they function as a club.