Spurs down to nine men after Udogie red card
Things go from bad to worse for Tottenham after Destiny Udogie picks up his second yellow of the match, resulting in Spurs going down to nine men against Chelsea.
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer share their reactions to Chelsea's 4-1 win over nine-men Tottenham in Matchweek 11.
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
Nicolas Jackson scores his first hat-trick as a Chelsea player as he gives the Blues a 4-1 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jackson slots home Chelsea’s third v. Tottenham
Nicolas Jackson's second goal of the match gives Chelsea a 3-1 lead over nine-men Tottenham in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jackson gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Tottenham
Nicolas Jackson finally gets his goal as Raheem Sterling finds him open in the box to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over Tottenham in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Palmer puts Chelsea level after chaotic sequence
Moises Caicedo's goal is disallowed for offside, but VAR intervenes to award Chelsea a penalty for Cristian Romero's tackle on Enzo Fernandez, which results in a red card. Cole Palmer steps up and converts from the spot.
Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
Dejan Kulusevski gets high-flying Tottenham up and running early against Chelsea with a left-footed strike that deflects off Levi Colwill into the back of the net.
Chelsea targeting an ‘elite forward’ in January
David Ornstein breaks down Chelsea's January transfer window wish list, and explains how the club plans to find a new forward for Mauricio Pochettino's squad.
How Tottenham became a PL contender overnight
David Ornstein explains how Tottenham Hotspur spent the offseason revamping the club at every level in order to set up Ange Postecoglou for success in his first Premier League season.
Luton Town, Blades, Burnley struggling in PL
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Natalie Gedra have a roundtable discussion about the uphill climb the newly-promoted teams are having in the Premier League this season.
Wright: Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle felt ‘unfair’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Natalie Gedra share their thoughts on Newcastle's controversial win over Arsenal and discuss the role that VAR had on the match.
Doku offers ‘another dynamic’ to Man City’s attack
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe heap praise on Jeremy Doku's most recent man of the match performance against Bournemouth, and discuss his ceiling playing at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.