Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton on 450 with Monster Energy Kawasaki
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Judy Bell, a trailblazer as USGA’s first female president, dies at 89
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton on 450 with Monster Energy Kawasaki
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Judy Bell, a trailblazer as USGA’s first female president, dies at 89
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
November 3, 2025 05:01 PM
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Lee Dixon assess the performances from Sunderland and Everton in a tightly-contested affair at the Stadium of Light in Matchweek 10.
Related Videos
02:26
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
02:41
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
01:54
Xhaka blasts Sunderland level with Everton
01:20
Ndiaye dazzles to give Everton lead v. Sunderland
09:23
Top 10 Premier League goals: October 2025
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
05:35
Unpacking potential rift between Frank, Spurs
03:10
Wolves sack Pereira after winless start
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
11:18
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
01:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
08:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
01:41
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win
Latest Clips
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
01:21
Morant’s suspension raises fantasy questions
01:34
Jazz’s Kessler injury opens door for Nurkić
01:29
What Williams’ timeline means for OKC in fantasy
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
01:54
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
06:03
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
02:40
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF
03:37
Can Luka average 40 points per game this season?
09:48
Should Warriors have drafted Ball over Wiseman?
02:35
Warren gets TDs for Steelers, Metcalf struggles
01:58
‘Lay the chalk or pass entirely’ on Wolves-Nets
03:14
Steelers stifle Taylor, Colts’ offense with TOs
03:08
Reacting to Daniels’ and Kraft’s major injuries
09:55
‘Everything is perfect’ in world of Chicago sports
04:55
Bet on Markkanen vs. Celtics, George vs. Knicks
05:28
ATL offense lacks flow despite London excellence
04:54
Kincaid a top TE moving forward in Bills offense
11:12
‘Start everyone’ v. CIN as Bears offense explodes
11:20
All new faces have to step up for Indiana, Moren
05:14
McCarthy leads Vikings to ‘gutsy’ win over Lions
09:54
Are Green, Williamson, Pelicans actually this bad?
08:36
Beecham: Morant could be ‘left behind’ by NBA
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue