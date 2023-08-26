Watch Now
Ten Haag: Man United 'stayed calm' against Forest
Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag recaps his side's difficult but rewarding 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at home.
Up Next
Gross pulls one back for Brighton against West Ham
Gross pulls one back for Brighton against West Ham
Pascal Gross gets Brighton on the board as they try to mount a comeback late against West Ham United.
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Brighton
Bowen doubles West Ham's lead over Brighton
Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham's second goal against Brighton on a perfectly-executed counter attack.
Frank discusses ‘very even’ draw with Palace
Frank discusses 'very even' draw with Palace
Brentford manager Thomas Frank breaks down his side's back-and-forth battle against Crystal Palace.
Arteta laments Arsenal’s draw against Fulham
Arteta laments Arsenal's draw against Fulham
Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Fulham, and explains what went wrong for his side down the stretch.
Cooper: Forest ‘gave everything’ against Man Utd
Cooper: Forest 'gave everything' against Man Utd
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper analyzes his team's performance in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Hodgson pleased with point against Brentford
Hodgson pleased with point against Brentford
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson explains why he thinks a draw is a fair result for his side after a difficult match against Brentford.
Fernandes reflects on Man Utd’s comeback v. Forest
Fernandes reflects on Man Utd's comeback v. Forest
Bruno Fernandes recaps Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
Silva rips Premier League’s refereeing
Silva rips Premier League's refereeing
Fulham manager Marco Silva speaks to the media following his side's hard-fought draw against Arsenal on the road, and explains why he's so frustrated with the standard of refereeing in the league.
Extended Highlights: Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Extended Highlights: Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Kevin Schade's first goal for Brentford wasn't enough to secure three points for the Bees as Joachim Andersen's equalizer saves a point for Crystal Palace.
Ward-Prowse gives West Ham early 1-0 over Brighton
Ward-Prowse gives West Ham early 1-0 over Brighton
James Ward-Prowse's impressive start to his tenure at West Ham continues as he opens the scoring against Brighton at the Amex.
Highlights: Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Highlights: Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Look back on Manchester United's furious comeback from two goals down to secure three points against 10-men Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.